St. John Bosco Dominates Santa Margarita in Trinity League Opener

St. John Bosco’s senior running backs, Chauncey Sylvester and Cameron Jones, showcased their skills in the team’s Trinity League opener against Santa Margarita. The duo combined for five rushing touchdowns, leading the Braves to a decisive 42-7 victory. Jones, who is committed to UCLA, ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Sylvester, on the other hand, ran for 83 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. The team’s defense also played a crucial role in the win, with senior linebacker Khmori House making a team-high nine tackles, and sophomore defensive lineman Dutch Horisk recording 3.5 sacks.

The win sets the stage for an exciting upcoming game against rival Servite. St. John Bosco is now 5-1 for the season and continues to be one of the top teams in Southern California. The team’s offensive firepower, led the dynamic running back duo, makes them a force to be reckoned with. Furthermore, the defense has proven to be formidable, stifling opponents with their strong play.

In other news, Long Beach Poly secured an overtime victory against Millikan, thanks in large part to senior running back/linebacker Joshua Cason. Cason ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner, in the Jackrabbits’ 26-23 win. The team now looks ahead to a matchup against rival Wilson at Veterans Stadium.

Meanwhile, Los Alamitos quarterback Alonzo Esparza delivered a stellar performance, going 12-13 for 203 passing yards and five touchdowns in the Griffins’ dominant 49-10 win against Fountain Valley. The team aims to continue their success in their upcoming game against Newport Harbor.

With a strong defensive performance, Loyall Mouzon stood out for Millikan. He had two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and almost 100 receiving yards. Despite the loss to Long Beach Poly, the Rams displayed their potential competence as they prepare to take on Lakewood.

Freshman running back Kelton Strickland made a standout performance for Warren in their convincing 49-14 win against Mayfair. Strickland rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, solidifying his place as a rising star for the Bears. Warren now prepares to face Norwalk in their next game.

Downey’s quarterback Oscar Rios showcased his versatility, with a total of 388 offensive yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ 35-10 win against Norwalk. The team has been on a five-game winning streak and looks forward to their upcoming matchup against Dominguez.

As for Mayfair, although they suffered a loss to Warren, they are eager to bounce back in their game against former Suburban League rival, La Mirada.

Lakewood secured a 24-13 win against Jordan, with sophomore quarterback Kade Casillas leading the way with 204 passing yards and two touchdowns. The team’s strong performance, both in the air and on the ground, sets the stage for a highly anticipated matchup against Millikan.

Finally, St. Anthony’s junior receiver Jasiah Lolesio-Pua made significant contributions with six receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints currently have a 5-2 record and continue to build momentum as the season progresses.

These top teams in Southern California high school football demonstrate their dominance on the field, with standout performances their star players. As the season continues, fans eagerly await the upcoming matchups that will showcase the skills and determination of these talented teams.

