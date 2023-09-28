Preview of Friday’s High School Football Games in the Press-Telegram Area

This article provides a preview of the top high school football games happening on Friday in the Press-Telegram area.

The first match features St. John Bosco (4-1) against Santa Margarita (4-1) at Saddleback College at 7 p.m. St. John Bosco is coming off a loss to Kahuku and has had ae week to reflect on the defeat. They had strong performances from Cameron Jones and Chauncey Sylvester in the last game, while Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa recorded 10 tackles and Peyton Woodyard had an interception. On the other hand, Santa Margarita has been an exciting team with the addition of quarterback John Gazzaniga. Sophomore Trent Mosley leads the Trinity League with 16 touchdowns.

Next, Lakewood (2-4, 1-1) will face Jordan (4-1, 0-1) at Jordan High at 7 p.m. Jordan suffered their first loss of the season against Millikan last week. Quarterback Jarret Nielsen leads the Moore League in passing yards and touchdowns, while Jordan Washington returned from injury last week. Lakewood ended their three-game losing streak dominating Cabrillo. Charlie Wright had two rushing touchdowns, and Kade Casillas threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

Warren (3-2) will go up against Mayfair (4-1) at Bellflower High at 7 p.m. Mayfair is on a four-game winning streak, and quarterback Jeremiah Calvin has been impressive with 221 passing yards per game and eight touchdowns. Chaz Gilbreath leads the team in receiving and tackles. Warren is coming off a narrow win over Culver City, and freshman Kelton Strickland had a breakout game with 242 rushing yards. Last season, the Bears defeated Mayfair 54-7.

Lastly, Bellflower (3-3) will play against Gahr (3-2) at Gahr High at 7 p.m. Marvin Williams had an outstanding performance in Bellflower’s win over Whittier, rushing for 250 yards and five touchdowns. Kamarion Flores led the defense with 11 tackles, and Jeremiah Tua forced a fumble. Gahr suffered a blowout loss to Crean Lutheran but has a strong rusher in Kalen Montgomery.

These matchups promise an exciting and competitive night of high school football in the Press-Telegram area.

