Friday Night High School Football Games: Preview and Analysis

Get ready for an exciting night of high school football as teams from the Press-Telegram area battle it out on Friday. Let’s take a look at some of the key matchups and analyze the teams involved.

Compton (3-2, 1-0) vs. Wilson (1-3, 0-1)

The game between Compton and Wilson will take place at Wilson High at 7 p.m. Compton started their Moore League play with a win last week, thanks to a strong rushing performance John Bledsoe and the impressive performance of freshman Nate Willard, who has scored five rushing touchdowns this season. Wilson, on the other hand, had a tough loss against Millikan but showed improvement on the offensive end, particularly with the addition of running back Laighton Scott V, who has been averaging nearly 170 yards per game and has scored five touchdowns in just two games. Keep an eye out for Hudson Deeble, who has two interceptions this season, and Kaden Draper, the team’s leading tackler.

Cabrillo (2-3, 0-1) vs. Lakewood (1-4, 0-1)

Lakewood High will be hosting the game between Cabrillo and Lakewood at 7 p.m. Last week, Cabrillo had a tough loss against Compton, but they did manage to score the opening touchdown thanks to a fumble recovery Demeyon Love, followed a touchdown run freshman quarterback Fernando Leanos. However, penalties plagued the team, with 20 penalties for nearly 200 yards. Lakewood, despite their 1-4 record, showed promise in their game against Long Beach Poly, with Kade Casillas throwing for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Tyree McCowen has been a standout player for Lakewood, tying for the most tackles in the Southern Section with 71.

Crean Lutheran (3-1) vs. Gahr (3-1)

Gahr High will witness the clash between Crean Lutheran and Gahr at 7 p.m. Gahr bounced back from a close loss to Garden Grove with a dominant performance against Santa Ana Valley, led Kalen Montgomery’s 193 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Markell Slaughter also played a crucial role with two interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six. Crean Lutheran, fresh off a 28-7 win over Northwood, is led quarterback Jeremiah Finaly, a transfer from Los Alamitos, who averages 206 passing yards per game.

Cerritos (2-2) vs. Westminster (3-2)

Westminster High will host the game between Cerritos and Westminster at 7 p.m. Cerritos ended their two-game losing streak with a strong performance against West Torrance, rushing for 276 yards. Look out for junior Josiah Ungos, who led the team in rushing, and Marnell Smith, who had two interceptions on defense. Westminster, despite a loss to Esperanza, had previously won three consecutive games. Jesus Ortega and Ezekiel Cedillo make up a formidable backfield for the Lions, while Evangelino Salud and Cedillo anchor the defense.

With these exciting matchups, Friday night is sure to be full of intense high school football action. Don’t miss out on cheering for your favorite teams!

