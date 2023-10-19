Key High School Football Games with Playoff Implications

With the CIF Southern Section football playoff brackets set to be revealed in less than two weeks, several important games are taking place this week that will have postseason implications. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top matchups:

St. John Bosco (7-1, 3-0) at JSerra (4-4, 1-2)

St. John Bosco is coming off a significant victory over Mater Dei, where running back Cameron Jones had an impressive performance. Their defense also stood out with 11 tackles Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and an interception Frankie Edwards III. Meanwhile, JSerra, led first-year head coach Victor Santa Cruz, has a dangerous quarterback in Michael Tollefson and a strong defense with Luke Webb and Madden Faraimo. The outcome of this game will have implications for both teams’ playoff chances.

Downey (6-2, 2-1) vs. Mayfair (6-2, 2-1)

Downey suffered their first league loss last week but showed promise with a solid performance from sophomore quarterback Oscar Rios. Mayfair, on the other hand, had a convincing win over Dominguez thanks to quarterback Jeremiah Calvin. This game is likely to determine the second-place team in the Gateway League.

Wilson (3-5, 2-3) at Lakewood (3-5, 2-2)

Lakewood is looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to Millikan and will rely on the running back duo of Charlie Wright and Nytrell Miller. Wilson put up a fight in their last game but fell short against Jordan. Both teams are aiming for the fourth-place spot in the Moore League standings.

Los Alamitos (6-2, 3-0) at Huntington Beach (4-4, 1-2)

Los Alamitos comes into this game with momentum after quarterback Alonzo Esparza’s impressive performance against Corona del Mar. Huntington Beach, led running back Tyler Young, is coming off a blowout win over Fountain Valley. The winner of this matchup will likely advance to the Sunset League championship game.

These games will not only shape each team’s postseason journey but will also provide exciting matchups for football fans to enjoy.

