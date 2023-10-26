Friday Night Showdown: Los Alamitos vs. Edison

The highly anticipated matchup between Los Alamitos and Edison on Friday night is not just any regular high school football game. It is a battle that will determine the Sunset League champion for the fourth consecutive season. Both teams have dominated their opponents throughout the season, making this clash all the more exciting.

Los Alamitos enters the game with an impressive 7-2 record, including a perfect 4-0 in league play. Last week, they showcased their offensive prowess, racking up an impressive 552 yards and 335 rushing yards in a dominant 62-13 victory over Huntington Beach. Quarterback Alonzo Esparza had a stellar performance, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for two scores. Anthony League and Lenny Ibarra also contributed to the team’s success with multiple touchdowns.

On the other side of the field, Edison stands at 6-3 overall and 4-0 in league play. Led junior running back Julius Gillick, receiver Mason York, and freshman quarterback Sam Thomson, the Chargers have shown their ability to make explosive plays. Additionally, the team boasts Hoi Hansen, a standout transfer from St. John Bosco, who leads the Sunset League in tackles with an impressive 124.

History favors Los Alamitos, as they have emerged victorious in the past three meetings against Edison. However, two of those games were decided a single score, indicating the competitiveness between these two powerhouses.

FAQs

1. How have Los Alamitos and Edison performed this season?

Los Alamitos has been dominant, securing a 7-2 record and going undefeated in league play. Edison has also had a strong season with a record of 6-3 and a perfect league record.

2. Who are the key players to watch in this game?

Keep an eye on Los Alamitos’ Alonzo Esparza, Anthony League, and Lenny Ibarra, as they have been instrumental in the team’s success. For Edison, look out for junior running back Julius Gillick, receiver Mason York, and standout transfer Hoi Hansen.

3. What is at stake in this game?

The winner of this game will be crowned the Sunset League champion, continuing the tradition of dominance for either Los Alamitos or Edison.

4. How has Los Alamitos fared against Edison in previous meetings?

Los Alamitos has come out on top in the last three encounters with Edison. However, the games have been closely contested, with two of them decided a single score.

As the teams take the field on Friday night, fans can expect an intense battle between these two powerhouse programs. The outcome of this game will have lasting implications and leave a mark on the history of Sunset League football.