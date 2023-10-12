Preview: Key High School Football Games in Press-Telegram Area

This Friday, several high school football teams in the Press-Telegram area will face off in exciting matchups. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top games and the teams involved:

Warren vs. Downey

Warren (5-2) and Downey (6-1) will be going head-to-head at the historic SoFi Stadium, marking the first high school game ever played at the renowned venue. This game carries even higher stakes due to the intense rivalry between the two teams.

Warren has been on a scoring spree, putting up no less than 39 points in their last five games. Last week, Madden Iamaleava completed all 11 of his pass attempts for 275 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Downey has won six consecutive games, with quarterback Oscar Rios throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns in their latest victory.

Jordan vs. Wilson

Jordan (5-2) will face off against Wilson (3-4) at Wilson High. Wilson has struggled recently, but their previous two Moore League games saw them score an impressive 42 points each. Laighton Scott V leads the team with nine touchdowns and an average of 110 yards per game.

On the other hand, Jordan snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Compton. Jarret Nielsen had an outstanding performance, completing 12 of 15 passes for 350 yards and seven touchdowns.

Los Alamitos vs. Corona Del Mar

Los Alamitos (5-2) will take on Corona Del Mar (4-3) at Veterans Stadium. Los Alamitos showcased dominance in their previous game, winning 62-14 against Newport Harbor. Anthony League returned from injury and ran for nearly 150 yards with two touchdowns.

Corona Del Mar, on the other hand, scored a season-high 41 points in their victory over Fountain Valley. Kaleb Annett, a Boise State commit, leads the Sea Kings at quarterback.

Bellflower vs. Paramount

Bellflower (5-3) and Paramount (3-4) will clash at Paramount High. Paramount has transitioned to the Mid-Cities League after a challenging season in the Gateway League. Running back Tyler Goodman has shown his capability for big plays, including a long touchdown run against Compton.

Bellflower has been on a scoring spree recently, putting up at least 44 points in their last three wins. Tristan Green has contributed with two rushing touchdowns and Kamarion Flores has added two touchdowns as well.

These exciting matchups will undoubtedly bring high-intensity and thrilling moments to the football fans in the Press-Telegram area.

