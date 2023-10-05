Friday’s High School Football Games: Exciting Matchups in the Press-Telegram Area

This Friday, high school football teams in the Press-Telegram area are gearing up for some exciting matchups. Let’s take a closer look at the games:

Servite (4-2, 0-1) at St. John Bosco (5-1, 1-0)

When and where: St. John Bosco High, 7 p.m.

Summary: St. John Bosco had an impressive win against Santa Margarita last week, with their defense only allowing 131 yards. Sophomore Dutch Horisk stood out with 3.5 sacks, while Cameron Jones and Chauncey Sylvester ran for a combined 219 yards and five touchdowns. Servite, on the other hand, struggled in their last game with only 35 yards of offense. Quarterback Leo Hannan, however, has received offers from San Diego State and Pittsburgh.

Lakewood (3-4, 2-1) at Millikan (4-3, 2-1)

When and where: Millikan High, 7 p.m.

Summary: Millikan gave a tough fight to Poly in their last Moore League game but fell short in overtime. Loyall Mouzon emerged as a standout defensive player with two interceptions, including a pick-six. Quarterback JP Mialovski has been averaging 248 yards per game and has 16 touchdowns. Lakewood had an impressive offensive showing in their last game, gaining 514 yards. Quarterback Kade Casillas completed 16 of 20 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayfair (4-2, 0-1) vs. La Mirada (2-4, 1-0)

When and where: Glenn High, 7 p.m.

Summary: La Mirada won their Gateway League opener last week, overcoming five turnovers to secure a victory. Mayfair, unfortunately, was dominated in their league opener against Warren. Mayfair has had the upper hand in their recent meetings, winning six consecutive games against La Mirada.

Los Alamitos (4-2, 1-0) vs. Newport Harbor (3-3, 1-0)

When and where: Westminster High, 7 p.m.

Summary: Los Alamitos bounced back from two losses with a dominant win against Fountain Valley, with quarterback Alonzo Esparza leading the charge with five touchdown passes. Newport Harbor also had a solid win over Huntington Beach. Newport Harbor features sophomore quarterback Jaden O’Neal, who previously served as the backup to last year’s standout player, Malachi Nelson.

These games are sure to bring some intense action and highlights to the high school football scene in the Press-Telegram area. Stay tuned for the results!

Definitions:

1. Press-Telegram: Refers to the local newspaper covering news and events in the Long Beach and South Bay area.

2. Moore League: A high school football league in Long Beach, California.

3. Gateway League: A high school football league in the Southern Section of California.

