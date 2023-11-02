Exploring the Exciting Lineup of Friday’s CIF-SS Football Playoff Games

The CIF-SS football playoffs are in full swing, and Friday promises to deliver an action-packed lineup of thrilling matchups in the Press-Telegram area. From seasoned champions to rising stars, the teams are prepared to leave it all on the field. Let’s dive into the details of these exciting games.

Los Alamitos (8-2) vs. Upland (8-2)

The Los Alamitos Griffins are riding high after clinching their fourth consecutive Sunset League championship. Led a talented quarterback, Alonzo Esparza, who has playoff experience at his previous schools, Los Alamitos is ready to make their mark once again. On the other side of the field, Upland boasts a strong running back in Trent Dailey and a dual-threat quarterback in Noah Sandoval. These two powerhouses will clash at Westminster High, offering fans a thrilling showdown.

Millikan (7-3) vs. Villa Park (9-1)

Millikan is no stranger to the playoffs, having made appearances in different divisions in recent years. With a strong passing game led quarterback JP Mialovski, Millikan is set to take on Villa Park at El Modena High. Meanwhile, Villa Park comes into the game as the co-champion of the Crestview League, boasting an impressive aerial attack led quarterback Nate Lewis. With both teams hungry for victory, this matchup promises to be a battle to the very end.

Warren (8-2) at Tustin (10-0)

Warren enters the game with confidence after recent dominant wins. Quarterback Madden Iamaleava has been lighting up the field, while their defense, led JT Houston and Jojo Edwards, has been a force to be reckoned with. Tustin, the only undefeated team in Orange County, presents a tough challenge. The Tillers are anchored key playmakers MacKenzie Alleyne and Eimesse Essis, and their dominant cornerback, Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, poses a matchup to watch. With an intriguing history between these two teams, this game will surely be one to watch.

Downey (8-2) at Capistrano Valley (7-3)

Downey enters the game as the reigning Division 4 champions and are keen to defend their title. Led quarterback Oscar Rios, the Vikings’ offense has been potent, while their defense, anchored Oscar Aguilar, has been a force to be reckoned with. Capistrano Valley started the season strong but suffered a few setbacks. However, with dual-threat quarterback Tommy Acosta and defensive standout Jackson Sievers, they are poised to give Downey a run for their money. Previous encounters between these teams suggest an exciting matchup lies ahead.

FAQ

Q: Which team is the reigning Division 4 champion?

A: Downey is the reigning Division 4 champion.

Q: Who is the standout quarterback for Warren?

A: Warren’s standout quarterback is Madden Iamaleava.

Q: When was the last time Los Alamitos reached the Division 1 semifinals?

A: Los Alamitos reached the Division 1 semifinals last season.

Q: Where is the game between Millikan and Villa Park being held?

A: The game between Millikan and Villa Park is being held at El Modena High.

Q: Is Tustin the only undefeated team in Orange County?

A: Yes, Tustin is the only undefeated team in Orange County.

Sources:

– CIF Southern Section: cifss.org