Millikan’s Ryan Pellum Shines with Four Touchdowns in Win

This past week, senior football player Ryan Pellum from Millikan High School had an outstanding performance, earning him the title of Press-Telegram Boys Athlete of the Week. In a Moore League game against Compton, Pellum showcased his skills as a receiver scoring four touchdowns.

Pellum’s impressive performance included a 40-yard touchdown catch, a 62-yard touchdown catch, and a 35-yard touchdown catch, all before halftime. He added another touchdown in the second half, contributing to Millikan’s 56-7 victory over Compton. Not only did Pellum demonstrate his scoring ability, but he also racked up over 200 total yards of offense.

Standing at 5-foot-11, Pellum is a committed player for the USC football team. His exceptional performance in this game highlights his talent as a wide receiver and solidifies his place as a standout player in the Moore League.

Pellum’s contributions were crucial in securing the win for Millikan. His touchdowns and offensive yardage propelled the team to a dominant victory over Compton. As the Press-Telegram Boys Athlete of the Week, Pellum’s success on the field is celebrated and recognized.

This outstanding performance from Ryan Pellum demonstrates his skill and potential as a football player. With his dedication and talent, Pellum has a bright future in the world of football.