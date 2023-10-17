Millikan’s Ryan Pellum Shines with Four Touchdowns in Win

Tanya King

This past week, senior football player Ryan Pellum from Millikan High School had an outstanding performance, earning him the title of Press-Telegram Boys Athlete of the Week. In a Moore League game against Compton, Pellum showcased his skills as a receiver scoring four touchdowns.

Pellum’s impressive performance included a 40-yard touchdown catch, a 62-yard touchdown catch, and a 35-yard touchdown catch, all before halftime. He added another touchdown in the second half, contributing to Millikan’s 56-7 victory over Compton. Not only did Pellum demonstrate his scoring ability, but he also racked up over 200 total yards of offense.

Standing at 5-foot-11, Pellum is a committed player for the USC football team. His exceptional performance in this game highlights his talent as a wide receiver and solidifies his place as a standout player in the Moore League.

Pellum’s contributions were crucial in securing the win for Millikan. His touchdowns and offensive yardage propelled the team to a dominant victory over Compton. As the Press-Telegram Boys Athlete of the Week, Pellum’s success on the field is celebrated and recognized.

This outstanding performance from Ryan Pellum demonstrates his skill and potential as a football player. With his dedication and talent, Pellum has a bright future in the world of football.

