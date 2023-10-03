Jason Parra Breaks Records and Commits to Notre Dame

Senior cross country athlete Jason Parra from Millikan High School made waves at the first Moore League cross country meet when he broke the 3-mile course record at El Dorado Park, finishing in 14 minutes and 10 seconds. Parra’s impressive performance not only secured him the win but also drew attention to his commitment to Notre Dame, where he will be competing in Division I cross country and track next year.

The upcoming second Moore League XC meet at Discovery Wells Park in Signal Hill on October 10 will provide another opportunity for Parra to showcase his running abilities locally. Fans and fellow competitors alike will be watching as he looks to secure his fourth consecutive individual league title at the Moore League cross country finals at Heartwell Park on November 1.

Parra’s dedication and talent have earned him well-deserved recognition in the cross country community. Breaking records and committing to a prestigious university like Notre Dame indicate his potential for even greater accomplishments in the future. His impressive performance serves as an inspiration to other young athletes who aspire to reach new heights in the sport.

– Cross country: A sport where athletes race on open-air courses over natural terrain (such as grass or trails) and are scored based on their finishing position.