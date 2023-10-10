Caleb Sanchez: St. John Bosco’s Star Quarterback

Caleb Sanchez, a senior at St. John Bosco High School, has emerged as a dominant force in the world of high school football. Sanchez’s exceptional performance on the field has earned him the prestigious title of Press-Telegram Boys Athlete of the Week.

In a recent game against Servite, Sanchez showcased his talent completing 16 out of 18 passes for an impressive 343 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to his passing prowess, Sanchez also contributed 35 rushing yards on three carries. This outstanding performance is all the more remarkable considering that this is his first season as a starting quarterback.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound signal-caller has truly excelled this year, completing around 80% of his passes. His accurate and powerful throws have played a significant role in St. John Bosco’s success this season.

Sanchez’s achievements have not gone unnoticed, and he will have the opportunity to demonstrate his skills once again in a highly anticipated match against Mater Dei. St. John Bosco will host the number one ranked Mater Dei team at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower on Friday, October 13.

Sanchez’s remarkable performance and undeniable talent make him a force to be reckoned with on the football field. As he continues to impress, it is clear that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Sources: Press-Telegram

