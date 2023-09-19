John W. Davis: A Versatile Sports Reporter

Summary: John W. Davis is a versatile sports reporter, multimedia journalist, and podcast host based in Long Beach, California. With experience in various local television markets, Davis has covered a range of topics including public health, racial justice, homelessness, development, and gentrification. He has also dedicated several years to reporting on the Los Angeles Sparks and the WNBA.

John W. Davis is a well-rounded sports reporter with a passion for journalism. With an undergraduate degree in broadcast and cinematic arts from Central Michigan University and a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University, Davis has honed his skills and developed a deep understanding of the industry.

Throughout his career, Davis has worked in various local television markets, serving as a multimedia journalist and news reporter in both Orlando, Florida, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. His dedication to his craft and his desire to cover important community-based issues has made him an integral part of the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

In recent years, Davis has focused on covering public health, racial justice, homelessness, development, and gentrification in South Los Angeles and Inglewood. His expertise and in-depth reporting have shed light on these critical issues, giving a voice to those who are often unheard.

Furthermore, Davis has also dedicated several years to covering the Los Angeles Sparks and the WNBA. As a reporter and podcast host, he has provided insightful analysis and interviews, offering fans a unique perspective on the world of women’s professional basketball.

Not only is Davis dedicated to his reporting career, but he is also committed to passing on his knowledge and experiences to the next generation. As an adjunct professor at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism, he helps shape the minds of aspiring journalists, imparting his wisdom and expertise to the future leaders of the industry.

John W. Davis’ work as a sports reporter, multimedia journalist, and podcast host has made a significant impact in the field. Through his coverage of community-based issues and professional sports, he continues to inform and engage audiences, showcasing his versatility and passion for storytelling.

