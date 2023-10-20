Carlos Corberan discusses family, personal life, and young talent ahead of West Bromwich Albion’s Championship campaign

West Bromwich Albion manager, Carlos Corberan, held a press conference ahead of the team’s upcoming Championship match against Plymouth Argyle. In the conference, Corberan shared some personal insights including his recent visit to Spain, the support of his family, and the return of young forward Reyes Cleary.

Corberan took a brief visit to Alicante, Spain, with his wife and child to spend time with his family. He expressed the importance of maintaining a connection with loved ones, especially during intense football seasons where personal and professional lives often become imbalanced. Corberan finds these visits refreshing and a way to keep his mind clear.

The Albion manager also discussed the upcoming Christmas period and mentioned that his family will be joining him at The Hawthorns during the festive season. His wife, who is currently expecting their second child, regularly attends games and is a passionate West Bromwich Albion supporter.

Interestingly, it seems that Corberan’s father has also become a dedicated fan of the club. He follows the local media closely and keeps his son updated on all the news and articles about the team. Corberan jokingly urged the media to write positive things as his father shares everything with him.

On the football side, Corberan revealed that young forward Reyes Cleary has returned to training after recovering from a serious hamstring injury. Cleary, who still falls under the under-21 category, has a lot of potential but will require more time and fitness building before being considered for the first team. The possibility of a loan move in January was mentioned to aid in his development.

These personal and football-related topics shed light on the life of Carlos Corberan and provide insights into the current situation at West Bromwich Albion. It will be interesting to see how the team performs in the upcoming matches and if the young talent, such as Cleary, can make an impact on the pitch.

