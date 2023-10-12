TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev to Discuss Collaboration and Digital Initiatives

During the Digital Bridge Forum held on October 12, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a productive meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to discuss collaboration and digital initiatives. The meeting highlighted TikTok’s increasing popularity in Kazakhstan, with over ten million registered Kazakh users.

President Tokayev commended TikTok for being one of the first platforms to translate its interface into the Kazakh language and appoint a commissioner for the prevention of cyberbullying. This demonstrates TikTok’s commitment to the local community in ensuring a safe online space for users.

Shou Zi Chew introduced the TikTok StartUp Academy project, an exclusive educational program designed for Kazakh startups. This project was launched in partnership with the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups. The TikTok StartUp Academy provided training and guidance for over 200 startups on effectively utilizing TikTok for product promotion.

In addition to startup support, the meeting also discussed collaboration opportunities in the creative industry, AI research advancements, e-commerce development, and the global promotion of Kazakhstan’s culture and tourism through TikTok. This collaboration aims to leverage TikTok’s vast user base and engagement to showcase Kazakhstan’s unique cultural heritage and tourism opportunities to a global audience.

The partnership between TikTok and Kazakhstan signifies the increasing importance of digital platforms in promoting economic growth and innovation. By harnessing the capabilities of TikTok, Kazakh startups have the opportunity to expand their reach and gain international recognition.

This meeting between President Tokayev and TikTok’s CEO demonstrates the commitment of both parties to fostering digital growth, nurturing startups, and exploring new avenues of collaboration. It is expected that this collaboration will further boost Kazakhstan’s digital ecosystem and contribute to its position as a leader in the region.

