The Impact of Social Commerce Platforms on MSMEs: President Jokowi Calls for Regulation

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is concerned about the negative impact of social commerce platforms on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and conventional markets. Specifically, he has expressed his opinion that platforms like TikTok Shop should focus on being social media platforms rather than becoming online shopping platforms.

President Jokowi believes that this integration of e-commerce and social media has affected the production and sales of MSMEs and merchants in conventional markets. To address this issue, the government is preparing a regulation to control trade activities on social media platforms. The objective is to control price competition and protect the interests of MSMEs and merchants in conventional markets.

The regulation will govern business activities on social commerce platforms, which combine the features of e-commerce and social media. The President mentioned that the formulation of the regulation has been completed several ministries, and it is currently awaiting approval from the Ministry of Trade.

The Trade Ministry, on the other hand, has confirmed that it does not intend to ban TikTok Shop. Instead, it aims to regulate its activities to establish a fair business climate for all parties involved. The detailed provisions concerning business activities on social media platforms will be incorporated into the revision of Trade Minister’s Regulation No. 50 of 2020.

Overall, President Jokowi’s concerns about the impact of social commerce platforms on MSMEs reflect the need for regulation in this emerging sector. These platforms have the potential to drastically change traditional retail dynamics, and it is crucial to strike a balance that fosters fair competition while supporting the growth of MSMEs.

