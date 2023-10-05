President Isaac Herzog’s Telegram Account Hacked, Suspected Criminal Background

The President’s Residence announced on Thursday that President Isaac Herzog’s Telegram account was hacked on Wednesday, raising suspicions of a criminal background. The incident has been handled, with the account back under the president’s control, and there is no concern about leaked information. The Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, is currently handling the situation.

This hacking incident is not the first targeting Israel. In a report the Slovak ESET cybersecurity company, it was revealed that an Iranian hacker group called OilRig had hijacked legitimate websites to target Israeli organizations throughout 2021 and 2022. This group carried out two separate campaigns, collecting user data such as browsing history, cookies, usernames, and passwords. The targeted organizations included a healthcare institution, a job portal website, and a human resources site.

In April 2023, a group of hackers known as “Anonymous Sudan” targeted websites belonging to Check Point, one of Israel’s largest cybersecurity companies. The same group also attacked the websites of several major universities in Israel on the same day, causing them to be inaccessible for several hours. Among the affected universities were Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Haifa University, Weizmann Institute of Science, Open University of Israel, and Reichman University.

It is essential for individuals and organizations to maintain strong cybersecurity measures to protect against hacking incidents. The authorities, such as the Shin Bet, are actively investigating such incidents to ensure the safety and security of individuals and institutions in Israel.

