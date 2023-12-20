Joe Biden Highlights Threat to Democracy at Star-Studded Fundraiser

At a high-profile fundraiser in Holmby Hills, President Joe Biden emphasized the threat he believes former President Donald Trump poses to American democracy. The event, attended celebrities, politicians, and protesters, showcased the President’s concerns about the future of the nation.

The fundraising event, held at the home of former U.S. ambassador to Spain James Costos and designer Michael Smith, featured ticket prices ranging from $1,000 to $500,000. During his 11-minute speech, Biden focused on the urgent need to safeguard democracy, stating, “The greatest threat Trump poses is to our democracy because if we lost that, we lose everything.” He expressed his belief that his administration and the American people will be able to preserve and protect democracy for future generations.

The presence of protesters outside the fundraiser added an element of tension to the event. Around 1,000 people gathered to denounce the U.S. funding of Israeli military strikes in Gaza. The protesters held signs condemning what they called “mass murder” and engaged in unruly actions, including throwing objects at officers and passing vehicles. However, the demonstration ended without any arrests or injuries.

The star-studded affair also boasted a distinguished guest list, including First Lady Jill Biden, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Adam Schiff. Renowned singer Lenny Kravitz provided a captivating performance, adding to the glitz and glamour of the evening.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, recent polls indicate that Trump has a significant lead in the race for the Republican nomination. However, other polls suggest a slight lead for Biden in the general election. With these upcoming political battles in mind, Biden used the fundraiser as an opportunity to reiterate his administration’s economic achievements and commitment to confirming federal judges.

The event in Holmby Hills served as both a platform for fundraising and a stage for Biden to highlight his concerns for democracy. With his powerful speech resonating with the audience and protesters making their voices heard, the evening was a remarkable blend of politics, activism, and star power.