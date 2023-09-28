“Leave The World Behind”: Obama’s Perspective on the Thriller

The upcoming psychological thriller film, “Leave The World Behind,” produced Barack and Michelle Obama, is generating excitement among movie enthusiasts. Directed Sam Esmail, creator of “Mr. Robot,” the movie is based on Rumaan Alam’s acclaimed novel. With an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali, the film explores the lives of two families thrust into an apocalyptic event while staying at a luxurious home.

Esmail recently revealed that he received valuable feedback from Barack Obama during the production. Obama, who had included Alam’s novel on his summer reading list before becoming involved in the movie, offered insights into the script, focusing on character development and the audience’s empathy towards them.

As an avid movie lover, Obama was not only drawing from his own background but also providing feedback as a fan of the book. Esmail expressed his gratitude for Obama’s expertise and revealed that the former president’s perspective both grounded and frightened him. Obama’s experience in crisis management also informed the production, as the story involves a state of emergency.

The plot revolves around a wealthy couple, portrayed Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, who retreat to a remote Airbnb with their teenage children. Their peaceful vacation is interrupted when an older Black couple arrives, claiming ownership of the home and seeking refuge from a citywide blackout. The ensuing tension tests the trust between the two families.

The film is set to have its world premiere at AFI Fest on October 25, followed its release on Netflix on December 8. Additionally, the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, is involved in an upcoming biopic, “Rustin,” which illuminates the life of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. The biopic will hit select theaters on November 3, followed a Netflix release on November 17.

Sources: Vanity Fair, AFI Fest