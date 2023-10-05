Potential Struggles for Former ‘Sálvame’ Collaborators in Finding New Work

Many weeks have passed since the closure of ‘Sálvame,’ one of the most iconic programs in recent television history, which aired on Telecinco for fourteen uninterrupted years. Following its departure, a noticeable trend has emerged within the former network, and it should give its leaders cause for concern: a once-successful show that once captivated audiences now struggles to engage viewers. Since the end of ‘Sálvame,’ we have witnessed the swift premiere and subsequent failure of ‘Cuentos chinos con Jorge Javier Vázquez,’ as well as Ana Rosa’s decline in afternoon ratings. Now, one of the directors of ‘Sálvame,’ David Valldeperas, has opened up about the situation. Another director and presenter, Mayte Ametlla, who is also from Catalonia, has admitted that she is currently searching for work following the end of ‘Sálvame,’ and it’s proving to be challenging.

Mayte Ametlla joined ‘Sálvame’ during its final stage and quickly won over audiences with her talent, professionalism, elegance, and attention to detail. This journalist, with her distinctive white-silver hair, made a name for herself making a significant contribution to ‘Sálvame.’ She subsequently directed the program ‘Lazos de sangre’ on TVE and has an extensive resume, having worked in front of and behind the camera on numerous other programs. Ametlla’s career spans many years and includes roles such as radio host, reporter, scriptwriter, presenter, and director for various television networks such as Telecinco, Telemadrid, betevé, and Canal Català. Some may also remember her from the program ‘Condició femenina,’ where she discussed topics related to sexuality, eroticism, and feminism.

According to reports from ‘Lecturas,’ Ametlla is currently actively searching for work through LinkedIn, a surprising turn of events considering her professionalism and extensive curriculum vitae. When contacted the media outlet, she expressed her sadness over the sudden end of ‘Sálvame’ and shared, “It was very sad because I was bringing new things to my professional profile and thought we would last longer. It was a breath of fresh air for me because, for the most part, I have always been behind the scenes since moving to Madrid in 2010, although I did work as a presenter when I was younger.”

Three months after the show ended, many former ‘Sálvame’ collaborators have found new opportunities in other projects or networks. Ametlla acknowledges that being less mediatic may be affecting her chances. She notes, “There might be prejudices in this profession. Some people might not notice everything I contributed because I was also a collaborator.” Although some production companies have reached out to her, she still remains uncertain about her future. Ametlla emphasizes her desire for stability at this point in her life, seeking to work in a field she is passionate about and has dedicated her life to. She still enjoys working behind the camera but also wants to contribute in front of it. Hopefully, she will find work soon, as she undoubtedly deserves it. Her name is synonymous with professionalism, talent, and a connection with the audience.

