Mayte Ametlla: Searching for New Job Opportunities after the End of Sálvame

Mayte Ametlla, a well-known journalist and presenter, has been actively looking for new job opportunities after the popular television program, Sálvame, came to an end. With her professionalism, talent, and years of experience, Ametlla quickly won over viewers during her time on the show.

Throughout her career, Ametlla has worked in various roles both in front of and behind the camera. She has been a radio host, reporter, scriptwriter, presenter, and director for numerous television programs on channels such as Telecinco, Telemadrid, betevé, and Canal Català. One of her notable programs was Condició femenina, which focused on topics related to sexuality, erotica, and feminism.

Despite her impressive resume, Ametlla is facing challenges in finding new opportunities. She has been actively searching for jobs on the professional networking site, LinkedIn, but has yet to secure anything concrete. Ametlla expressed her disappointment with the sudden end of Sálvame, as she believed she still had more to contribute to the program.

While some producers have shown interest in working with her, Ametlla remains uncertain about her future. She desires stability in her career and hopes to continue working in a role that aligns with her passion and expertise. Although she enjoys working behind the scenes, she also wishes to have a presence in front of the camera.

Ametlla’s professionalism, talent, and empathy for the audience have made her a beloved figure in the industry. As she continues her job search, her fans eagerly wait for her return to television, where she can continue to showcase her talents and contribute to the industry.

