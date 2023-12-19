New York Braces for Severe Weather with Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds

New York residents are preparing for a major weather system that is expected to bring hazardous conditions to the state. The storm, which is anticipated to hit late Sunday into Monday, will bring powerful wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and even the possibility of thunder. Governor Kathy Hochul has urged residents to take precautions and make necessary preparations.

While parts of upstate New York are forecast to experience lake effect snow on Monday, the worst of the system is expected to impact New York City and other areas of the state on late Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected for most areas, with isolated elevated areas potentially seeing up to five inches of rainfall. The combination of heavy precipitation and strong winds poses a risk of flooding.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson explains that the rain could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and intersections that are prone to flooding. Coastal flooding may also occur along south-facing shorelines during high tide. Upstate regions, including North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital District, and mid-Hudson areas, are likely to see a transition from rain to heavy snow. This could result in hazardous travel conditions and power outages.

While upstate New York deals with wintry conditions, downstate areas such as New York City and Long Island will face powerful wind gusts. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible on Long Island, according to AccuWeather. Governor Hochul has directed state agencies to monitor the weather system and be ready to respond to any requests for assistance.

In addition, there is a possibility of lightning and thunder during the storm, although it is rare for December. The intense low pressure system, along with mild temperatures (with a high of around 60 degrees), could create the necessary conditions for thunderstorms to develop.

As the storm begins to pull away on Monday morning, the Northeast can expect adverse impacts on the Monday morning commute. Governor Hochul advises New Yorkers to exercise caution when traveling through affected areas. The temperatures on Monday will return to near normal, with a high of around 49 degrees and a low of 35 degrees in New York City.

Parts of the state, particularly areas downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, can expect lake effect snow on Monday. Buffalo and areas near Lake Ontario could experience peak snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour, potentially impacting Syracuse during the evening commute.

In summary, New York state is preparing for a severe weather system that will bring rain, snow, and strong winds. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and be prepared for potentially hazardous conditions, including flooding, dangerous travel, and power outages.