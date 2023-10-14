Braylon Lemieux: The Diamond in the Rough

Superior senior offensive lineman Braylon Lemieux may not be a well-known name in national recruiting, but he possesses the potential to make a significant impact on a college football program. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 340 pounds, Lemieux’s physical attributes alone set him apart on the field.

Lemieux’s journey as a player has also been marked a mental transformation. It took him some time to develop the cutthroat mentality necessary for playing offensive line. However, in the offseason leading up to his senior year, a shift occurred, and Lemieux became a force to be reckoned with.

Bob DeMeyer, head coach at Superior, has spent nearly two decades refining collegiate-caliber players. But Lemieux stands out as a gifted player whose exceptional intangibles have gone unnoticed state and national recruiting boards. DeMeyer believes that whoever has the opportunity to add Lemieux to their college roster will be gaining a hidden gem. Not only will Lemieux make an immediate impact on the team’s culture, but he also has the potential to become a standout player.

Lemieux’s physical prowess, combined with his newfound mentality and formidable presence on the field, make him a player to watch out for. While he may not have garnered much attention in the recruiting world, his capabilities and dedication make him a valuable asset to any college program.

