Braylon Lemieux: The Diamond in the Rough

Braylon Lemieux: The Diamond in the Rough

News Telegram
Betty Davis

Superior senior offensive lineman Braylon Lemieux may not be a well-known name in national recruiting, but he possesses the potential to make a significant impact on a college football program. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 340 pounds, Lemieux’s physical attributes alone set him apart on the field.

Lemieux’s journey as a player has also been marked a mental transformation. It took him some time to develop the cutthroat mentality necessary for playing offensive line. However, in the offseason leading up to his senior year, a shift occurred, and Lemieux became a force to be reckoned with.

Bob DeMeyer, head coach at Superior, has spent nearly two decades refining collegiate-caliber players. But Lemieux stands out as a gifted player whose exceptional intangibles have gone unnoticed state and national recruiting boards. DeMeyer believes that whoever has the opportunity to add Lemieux to their college roster will be gaining a hidden gem. Not only will Lemieux make an immediate impact on the team’s culture, but he also has the potential to become a standout player.

Lemieux’s physical prowess, combined with his newfound mentality and formidable presence on the field, make him a player to watch out for. While he may not have garnered much attention in the recruiting world, his capabilities and dedication make him a valuable asset to any college program.

Source: Superior Telegram

Betty Davis

Related Posts

Gen Z: Decoding the Digital Generation at e4m TechManch 2023

Gen Z: Decoding the Digital Generation at e4m TechManch 2023

Cheryl King
WhatsApp Experiencing Language Glitch, Displays ‘Spanglish’

WhatsApp Experiencing Language Glitch, Displays ‘Spanglish’

Betty Davis
New Study Reveals Impressive Growth and Opportunities in the Social Media Platforms Market

New Study Reveals Impressive Growth and Opportunities in the Social Media Platforms Market

Betty Davis