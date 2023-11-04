New Title: St. Croix Falls Overpowers Northwestern in Dominant Playoff Win

In a Level 3 playoff game on Friday night, St. Croix Falls delivered a dominant performance that ended Northwestern’s 2023 playoff run. After a close first half that saw Northwestern holding a narrow 18-16 lead, St. Croix Falls unleashed an unstoppable offense and outscored their opponents 30-0 in the second half, securing a decisive 46-18 victory.

Northwestern head coach Jovin Kroll expressed disappointment at falling short of their goal. “We were hoping tonight was the opportunity to break through the semifinals and make it to Madison,” Kroll said. “We were only a half away from achieving that, but we failed to execute certain aspects of the game in the second half. St. Croix Falls outmuscled us, and we were unable to stop them.”

The key to St. Croix Falls’ success was their physical style of play, which left Northwestern struggling to find a counter. St. Croix Falls amassed an impressive 300 rushing yards, with a significant portion of that coming from their senior tailback, Aiden Meador. Meador, a compact yet elusive runner standing at 5-foot-9, proved to be a crucial component of St. Croix Falls’ game plan. He carried the ball 41 times, totaling an impressive 215 rushing yards and scoring four touchdowns.

St. Croix Falls head coach Grant Belisle praised Meador’s performance, emphasizing his importance to the team. “He’s a remarkable player,” Belisle said. “Everyone knows that he’s our workhorse, and he excels in every aspect of the game. When the defense focuses on stopping him, it opens up opportunities for other players. As long as he performs well, we’re in a good position.”

