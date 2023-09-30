Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse of Weekend with Twins Jai and Gia

Actress Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share moments from her weekend with her twins, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Preity, who is currently living in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, posted photos from their time at the beach.

In the first picture, Preity smiles while holding Gia close to her, although she has cropped out Gia’s face. Preity is dressed in a black outfit with dark sunglasses, while Gia is seen wearing a polka-dotted pink outfit. Jai can be seen in the second photo playing with sand on the beach, but his face is also not revealed.

Preity captioned the post with, “Beach days, so much to be grateful for.” Fans commented on the post, calling it beautiful and cute.

Preity and Gene got married in 2016 and became parents to twins via surrogacy in 2021. Preity has previously shared her journey as a parent, mentioning that she plays the title track of the movie “Koi Mil Gaya” to calm her kids down. She also describes her children as “jadoo” or magic.

In addition to spending time with her children, Preity recently attended a Jonas Brothers concert with her co-star Priyanka Chopra. She expressed her excitement on Instagram, becoming a fan of the music and praising the performance.

Preity is known for her roles in Bollywood films such as “Veer Zaara,” “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega,” and “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.” She continues to enjoy her time in Los Angeles with her family and remains an active presence on social media.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times

– Instagram (Preity G Zinta)