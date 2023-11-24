The Future of Ecommerce: Embracing Trends and Technology

The ecommerce landscape is constantly evolving, and the year 2024 is no exception. To shed light on the future of this industry, we spoke with Angus Knights, an expert from parcelLab, a leading post purchase experience software provider. Knights shared his insights on the emerging trends that will shape the ecommerce landscape in the coming years.

Recommerce, or reverse commerce, has gained significant momentum in recent years. Knights attributes its popularity to the growing consumer demand for sustainability and value. As environmental concerns continue to rise, people are increasingly turning to purchasing pre-owned items to reduce wastage. This trend benefits both consumers, who enjoy more affordable options, and retailers, who can tap into a new revenue stream. However, Knights emphasizes that authenticity and quality are crucial for second-hand shopping to become a premium experience.

Omnichannel retailing has been around for some time, but it will remain a major trend in 2024. However, it has evolved beyond simply having a presence on multiple platforms. It now revolves around delivering a seamless and consistent experience to customers. Knights underscores the importance of integration across online and offline channels. Retailers that can seamlessly connect different touchpoints and provide a cohesive journey for customers will thrive in this competitive market.

Transparency in supply chains is no longer an option; it’s a necessity. Consumers, now more informed and conscious about the ethics of their purchases, are demanding visibility into the practices of retailers. Retailers must respond to this demand providing information about their supply chains, demonstrating ethical practices, and promoting sustainability. This can be achieved through regular reporting, ethical sourcing badges, or even blockchain tracking for products. Building trust through transparency will help retailers gain a stronger market position.

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, are revolutionizing the shopping experience through live video shopping. This shift is significant because it turns viewers into instant customers. Live video shopping creates an interactive and personal experience where retailers can engage with consumers in real-time. Knights advises retailers to leverage this trend partnering with influencers or creating their own live content to showcase products, offer live demos, and tap into the sense of community that shoppers crave.

To navigate these emerging trends successfully, Knights provides practical advice for retailers. For those embracing recommerce, a robust authentication process and a compelling product lifecycle narrative are key. Omnichannel retailing requires investment in integrated technology systems to offer a seamless customer experience. Supply chain transparency starts with internal audits, followed clear communication to customers. And for live shopping via social media, retailers should be authentic, engaging, and offer exclusive and personal content.

The future of retail will heavily rely on technology. It plays a crucial role in creating seamless omnichannel experiences, ensuring supply chain transparency, and facilitating live shopping events. Retailers must embrace technology to enhance their operations and meet the evolving expectations of their customers. By effectively integrating technology into the shopping experience, retailers will position themselves as leaders in the ecommerce landscape of 2024 and beyond.

