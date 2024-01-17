Man Sentenced to Prison for Soliciting Indecent Images from Underage Girls

A man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison after using social media platforms, such as Instagram and Snapchat, to befriend underage girls and coerce them into sending indecent images. Police officers discovered over 500 images of children on the perpetrator’s phone during an investigation that was initiated in response to intelligence indicating that he was distributing sexual images of children online.

The offender, Saner Muharrem, a 25-year-old resident of Homer Drive on the Isle of Dogs, Tower Hamlets, was convicted of 11 offenses, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with a child, following a two-week trial. The trial revealed that Muharrem had spent considerable time communicating with underage girls through social media, sending them inappropriate messages.

Detectives meticulously examined thousands of these messages, which ultimately led to the discovery of the extensive collection of child images on Muharrem’s phone. The thorough investigation emphasized the scale of his predatory behavior and the potential harm he posed to vulnerable young girls.

Despite being subjected to a Sexual Risk Order (SRO) from the court to restrain his actions, Muharrem persistently continued his illicit activities. He attempted to acquire additional indecent images from girls under the age of 16 and arranged meet-ups with several underage girls. Shockingly, Muharrem proceeded to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl without her consent during one of these encounters.

The investigating officer, PC Simon Marchant-Brown, commended the courage of the seven young victims who provided testimony during the trial. He acknowledged their instrumental role in ensuring the conviction of this predator. In light of this case, PC Marchant-Brown urged all victims of sexual abuse to come forward and seek support from law enforcement agencies, assuring them that their complaints will be listened to and taken seriously.

Saner Muharrem was sentenced on September 21, 2023, at Snaresbrook Crown Court. In addition to his prison term, he also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and restraining orders were imposed to safeguard potential future victims. Individuals who have experienced sexual offenses are encouraged to contact the police immediately for assistance.