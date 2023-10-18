Praha Fan Duped Fake Scarlett Johansson Message on WhatsApp, Loses Over 200,000 CZK

A 49-year-old man from Prague fell victim to a scam after receiving a message on WhatsApp, supposedly from renowned American actress Scarlett Johansson. The message offered him a fan card, but in the end, he was left with a debt of over 200,000 CZK. The man initially received a credit card with five million dollars, but it required a $1,000 fee for activation, which he repeatedly tried to pay.

According to police spokesperson Jan Rybanský, “Romantic scams, where perpetrators pose as celebrities or their managers to gain trust and trick victims into sending money, are a growing trend from abroad. Victims of these scams includes both women and men, as in this case.”

The unknown scammer, claiming to be the 38-year-old actress, contacted the man through WhatsApp in early May and offered him a fan card for $2,500 (approximately 58,000 CZK). The man agreed and sent the money, then continued to communicate with the scammer. Eventually, he received the card, along with a credit card that supposedly had nearly five million dollars available.

The man attempted to transfer $20,000 to his account multiple times, but the money never arrived. He also tried to use the credit card for shopping but was unsuccessful. The card was later blocked, and according to the instructions, it could be unblocked with a $1,000 fee. He made several attempts to pay this fee through a Bitcoin virtual currency machine, totaling about 150,000 CZK.

The victim had also planned to meet the supposed actress in New York, where he had purchased a plane ticket. However, he was subsequently informed not to fly, as the actress’ representative did not wish for the meeting to take place. As a result, the man had to cancel the ticket, losing more than 10,000 CZK.

It is unclear when the man became fed up with the situation and whether he reported it to the police at that time. However, in September, he fell victim to another scam, responding to an ad promising a return of 1,500 CZK on an investment of nearly half a million CZK in cryptocurrencies. After sending the initial amount, the scammer demanded additional funds as fees. At this point, the man contacted his bank, which confirmed that he had indeed been a victim of fraud.

sources: police spokesperson Jan Rybanský