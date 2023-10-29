Prakash Raj and Deepa Mehta Raise Questions about Kangana Ranaut’s Perspective

Kangana Ranaut, a well-known actress in Bollywood, has never shied away from expressing her strong opinions on various socio-political issues. However, her recent comments on low footfalls in theaters and the Israel-Palestine conflict have drawn criticism from actors Prakash Raj and Deepa Mehta.

Prakash Raj, who has been vocal about his disapproval of the Narendra Modi government in the past, took to social media to mock Ranaut’s views on low theater attendance. He sarcastically commented, “India has got Independence just recently in 2014… please wait… it will pick up… #justasking.”

Similarly, Mehta, a renowned filmmaker known for her controversial movie Water, questioned Ranaut’s understanding of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Mehta reposted a tweet quoting Ranaut’s statement about the Jews not having a nation of their own and captioned it, “OMG. Who let her loose?”

While Ranaut’s perspectives may resonate with some, it is crucial to remember that there are often diverse opinions on complex issues. It is essential to engage in respectful dialogue and consider multiple perspectives to gain a comprehensive understanding.

Sources: This article is a creative adaptation and does not cite specific sources.