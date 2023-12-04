New Article: Prachi Desai’s Co-Stars Serve up Delicious Delights

Actress Prachi Desai recently revealed the heartwarming gestures of her co-stars, Manoj Bajpayee and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, on the sets of their respective projects, ‘Silence 2’ and ‘Dhootha.’ Despite the differences in their roles and storylines, both actors went above and beyond to ensure Prachi’s well-being, with food being the common language of their camaraderie.

During the shoot of ‘Dhootha’, Naga Chaitanya not only impressed Prachi with his acting skills, but also showcased his talents in the kitchen. He took it upon himself to pamper Prachi with a variety of delectable dishes from his cloud-kitchen. Beyond the scripts and scenes, their bond grew over shared meals and delightful conversations.

On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee proved to be a generous co-star on the set of ‘Silence 2.’ Known for his kindness, he not only offered valuable acting advice to Prachi, but also ensured that she was well-fed. From cooking sumptuous meals himself to introducing her to local delicacies, Manoj’s gestures translated into a memorable culinary journey that perfectly complemented their on-screen collaboration.

Speaking about her experience, Prachi shared, “Working with Naga and Manoj felt like sharing a meal of memories on and off-screen — where their kindness became the secret ingredient that made every project special.”

Naga Chaitanya recently made his debut on OTT with the supernatural suspense thriller series, ‘Dhootha.’ The eight-episode series, directed Vikram Kumar, revolves around Sagar, a journalist caught in the midst of supernatural events that lead to mysterious deaths. Prachi Desai, along with Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar, plays a pivotal role in the series, which has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline.

As Prachi’s co-stars went the extra mile to ensure her comfort and happiness, it is evident that their bond extended far beyond the sets. The gestures of sharing meals not only provided nourishment but also fostered an atmosphere of warmth and friendship, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

FAQs:

Q: Who are Prachi Desai’s co-stars in ‘Silence 2’ and ‘Dhootha’?

A: Prachi’s co-stars in ‘Silence 2’ are Manoj Bajpayee, while in ‘Dhootha’, her co-star is Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

Q: What was Naga Chaitanya’s role in ‘Dhootha’?

A: Naga Chaitanya played the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist, in the series ‘Dhootha.’

Q: Who directed the series ‘Dhootha’?

A: ‘Dhootha’ was directed national award-winning director Vikram Kumar.

Q: Where can the series be streamed?

A: The thriller drama series ‘Dhootha’ is available for streaming on Prime Video.