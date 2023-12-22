Title: Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire Receives Rave Reviews and Netflix Secures Digital Rights

Summary: The recently released Indian film, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, is receiving overwhelming praise from audiences and critics alike. Following its successful benefit shows in Telugu states, the movie has garnered positive feedback. Notable celebrities, including Nikhil Siddharth, have expressed their admiration for the film on social media platforms. Fans are especially pleased with Salaar, as it brings Prabhas another significant box office hit after the success of Baahubali. In a surprising turn of events, streaming giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights to Salaar for an impressive ₹160 crore. While the usual timeframe for films to appear on OTT platforms is around a month, given the film’s positive response, Salaar is expected to land on Netflix after two months. Fans and critics eagerly await the official announcement from Netflix regarding the film’s streaming release. Salaar boasts an exceptional cast, with Shruti Haasan playing the love interest of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying the role of a friend.

Throughout the Indian film industry, Salaar has been praised for its unique and captivating storyline, as director Neel paints a mesmerizing black la la land. Audiences can expect the usual cinematic elevations that have become synonymous with Neel’s films. As Salaar continues to make waves at the box office, its journey on Netflix will add to its growing success.