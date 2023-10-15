The Disappearance of Prabhas’ Instagram Account Sparks Speculation

Prabhas, the popular Indian actor, has left his fans in shock as his Instagram account has mysteriously disappeared from the platform. The sudden disappearance of the account has led to wide speculation about whether it was hacked or deactivated Prabhas himself.

While there has been no official statement from Prabhas or his team regarding the disappearance, it is important to note that Instagram has been cracking down on accounts that have been using bots to gain followers. In recent hours, several accounts have vanished from the platform as a result of this cleanup. Some speculate that these disappearances may be related to hacking incidents.

In the midst of the confusion surrounding his Instagram account, Prabhas continues to actively work on his upcoming film directed Maruthi. Additionally, he is also involved in Nag Ashwin’s forthcoming project, titled ‘Kalki.’

As fans eagerly await any updates regarding the disappearance of Prabhas’ Instagram account, they can also look forward to his new film, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” directed Prashanth Neel, which is expected to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. The film’s promotions are set to commence next month, building anticipation among fans.

In conclusion, Prabhas’ sudden Instagram disappearance has sparked speculation regarding hacking or deactivation. While the actor remains focused on his ongoing and upcoming projects, fans eagerly await further information regarding the status of his social media presence.

Sources:

– None