Oceanside RCMP Receives 287 Complaints in a Week

The Oceanside RCMP received a total of 287 complaints from September 17 to September 23. These complaints included various incidents reported in Parksville, Nanoose Bay, and Qualicum Beach.

On September 17, a theft was reported from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. Items stolen included a Stihl 055 chainsaw, Stihl leaf blower, and some small hand tools. Additionally, a daytime prowler was reported in the 800 block of Lakes Blvd, and a residential break-and-enter was reported in the 700 block of Terrien Way, both in Parksville.

On September 18, a nighttime trespasser was reported and identified in the 100 block of Weld Street, Parksville. A female was also reported to have stolen patio chair cushions from the front of a business in the 400 block of Island Highway West. Another female nighttime trespasser was reported in the 100 block of Middleton Avenue, Parksville.

Other incidents reported during the week included cut locks on a pump-house in the 1000 block of Dobler Road, Parksville, on September 19, as well as gasoline thefts from vehicles in the 800 block of Wembley Road, Parksville, and the 3000 block of Outrigger Road, Nanoose Bay.

In Qualicum Beach, on September 20, a vehicle was vandalized being dented and keyed in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue East.

Theft-related incidents were also reported, such as the theft of Dewalt knife, Dewalt circular saw, and a backup camera from a vehicle in the 300 block of Hackberry Place, Parksville, on September 21.

Other incidents included a resident being scammed $1,500 in response to an online social media market site, the theft of an 8 HP Yamaha outboard motor and fuel from a skiff at a marina in Deep Bay, and the removal of an abandoned vehicle with no insurance or registration in the area of Horne Lake Road and Shayla Road, all on September 22.

On September 23, a nighttime prowler was reported in the 2000 block of Andover Road, Nanoose Bay.

For emergencies and crimes in progress, individuals are advised to call 911. Less serious crimes can be reported online, or contacting the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 (extension 7). The Oceanside RCMP detachment is located at 421 Pym Street North, Parksville, and operates during public business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, except holidays.

