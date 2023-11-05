Early Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Get Ready to Save Big on Tech

Black Friday is just around the corner, and the excitement is building as retailers gear up to offer incredible deals on PC gaming gear. If you’re planning to upgrade your setup or grab that new gaming laptop you’ve been eyeing, now is the perfect time to start scouting for the best deals.

Although Black Friday is still a few weeks away, Best Buy and Newegg have already unveiled their pricing guarantees, allowing customers to shop with confidence. Best Buy promises significant savings on gaming monitors, laptops, and graphics cards, while Newegg is offering up to 39% off on Nvidia RTX-powered laptops. With these price guarantees in place, you can buy early without worrying that prices will plummet on Black Friday itself.

To help you navigate through the early deals, we’ve curated a list of our favorite Black Friday PC gaming deals of the week:

– Amazon: From RTX 3060 gaming PCs to $260 4K screens, Amazon has you covered with a wide range of deals.

– Dell: Save over $500 on Alienware PCs and experience top-notch gaming performance.

– iBuyPower: Take advantage of up to $350 in savings on same day shipping gaming PCs.

– Walmart: Enjoy savings of close to $1,000 on RTX 3080 gaming laptops.

– B&H Photo: Save over $400 on gaming laptops and more at this popular online retailer.

– Target: Take advantage of savings on low-end gaming laptops to kickstart your gaming journey.

– Staples: Get the perfect gaming chair or peripherals without breaking the bank.

– Lenovo: Find savings of up to 35% on Legion gaming laptops and desktops.

– Razer: Save up to $25 on Razer Blade gaming laptops and elevate your gaming experience.

– Microsoft: Enjoy discounts on an Xbox Wireless Controller and more gaming accessories.

With the above deals and more on offer, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your gaming rig or start your gaming journey. Remember to keep an eye out for additional Black Friday promotions as the day approaches.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a popular shopping event that occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. It marks the start of the Christmas shopping season and is known for offering significant discounts on various products, including PC gaming gear.

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday falls on November 26th this year. However, many retailers begin offering deals and discounts in the days leading up to the event.

Are the early Black Friday deals worth it?

Yes, the early Black Friday deals can be worth it if you find a product you’ve been eyeing at a significant discount. Retailers often offer competitive prices early on to attract customers, so it’s a great opportunity to save money on gaming gear.

Can I expect further discounts on Black Friday?

While there are sometimes additional discounts on Black Friday, the early deals usually provide substantial savings. If you come across a deal that meets your needs and budget, there’s no need to wait for Black Friday itself.

Sources:

– Best Buy

– Newegg