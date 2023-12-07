Lottery Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold at Convenient Store in Bergen County

A lucky individual recently purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 at a convenient store in Bergen County, according to officials. The winning ticket was sold at Super Deal Convenience Store in Fairview, New Jersey. Although it didn’t hit the jackpot, the ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win the third prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 18, 19, 27, 28, and 45, with a Powerball number of 9 and a Power Play of 3X. Unfortunately, no one across the country managed to win the $416 million jackpot this time.

In addition to the $50,000 winner, a second-prize ticket worth $1 million was also sold a few miles north of the New Jersey border at Coco Farms in Nyack, New York. This ticket matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

Furthermore, there was no winner for the secondary Double Play jackpot of $10 million. The winning numbers for the Double Play game were 21, 51, 52, 59, and 63, with a Double Play number of 7.

It’s been quite some time since the last Powerball jackpot winner. The last time someone hit the jackpot was on October 11 when a ticket worth $1.765 billion was purchased in Frazier Park, California.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are quite slim, with a probability of 1 in 292,201,388. However, players still have a chance to win substantial prizes. The odds of matching five numbers and winning at least $1 million are approximately 1 in 11,688,053, while the chances of winning the third prize of at least $50,000 are around 1 in 913,129.

Powerball drawings take place three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. It is available in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In other lottery news, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $377 million, with a cash option of $175.4 million.