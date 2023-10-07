How to Watch the Powerball Live Stream: Everything You Need to Know

The Powerball lottery drawing on Saturday night is set to reach an estimated $1.4 billion, making it potentially the third largest in U.S. lottery history. If you haven’t entered yet, there is still time to buy a ticket and try your luck.

The drawing will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. ET. If you’re wondering how to watch the Powerball live stream, there are a few options available.

The drawing is broadcast on the Powerball website and on TV stations across the country. Many of these stations also live stream the drawing on their websites, including WABC-7 in New York and Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

If you prefer to watch the drawing on YouTube, Powerball has a channel where they upload the drawing after it airs, although it will not be live.

As for the specific TV channel, it depends on your cable provider. You can check on TV Guide or your cable provider’s channel guide for more information. Additionally, Lottery Universe has a list of a few channels that air the Powerball drawing live.

If you still need to purchase a ticket, you can do so in stores or you can get a digital ticket through Jackpocket.

So, if you’re feeling lucky and want to try your hand at the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, make sure to tune in to the drawing on Saturday night.

