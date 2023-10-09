How to Watch the Powerball Live Stream: All You Need to Know

Summary: The Powerball lottery drawing on Monday night is estimated to be a staggering $1.5 billion, making it the third largest in U.S. lottery history. With no winner since July 2023, the jackpot could grow even larger depending on ticket sales before the drawing. If you want to participate, you can easily purchase a ticket online without leaving your home. But how can you watch the Powerball live stream to find out if you’ve won?

The Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday, October 9, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. ET. To watch the live stream, there are a few options available. The drawing is broadcast on the Powerball website and is also televised on various TV stations across the country. Some TV stations, like New York’s WABC-7 and Philadelphia’s Fox 29, even live stream the drawing on their websites.

If you prefer to watch the drawing on YouTube, Powerball has a channel where they upload the drawing after it airs, although it is not live. However, the specific TV channel for the live drawing depends on your cable provider. You can find out the channel checking sites like TV Guide or your cable provider’s own channel guide. Lottery Universe also provides a list of a few channels that air the Powerball drawing live.

To purchase a Powerball ticket, you have the option of buying it in stores or digitally on Jackpocket. For first-time Jackpocket users, there is a special offer where you can get your first $2 ticket for free using the promo code HERO at checkout.

Now you’re equipped with all the necessary information to watch the Powerball live stream and potentially become the next billionaire. Good luck!

