Planned Power Outages Expected in York and Cumberland Counties

Met-Ed has announced two planned power outages in the coming weeks for customers in York and Cumberland counties. The outages are necessary as crews will be working on projects that require the de-energization of power lines to ensure the safety of workers.

The first scheduled outage is set to take place on Friday, December 8, affecting approximately 300 customers in the New Park area of York County. The outage will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Met-Ed has made efforts to inform affected customers through robocalls, but outdated contact information has hindered reaching everyone. Customers residing in the vicinity of Woolen Mill Road, New Park Road, Carea Road, Main Street, Blue Ball Road, and several other roads will experience the outage. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date is set for December 9.

The second planned outage will occur on Wednesday, December 13, impacting 113 customers in Mount Holly Springs, Cumberland County. These customers will experience a power interruption from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Robocalls will be made to notify the affected customers. The streets affected include Watts Street, North Baltimore Avenue, Chestnut Street, and Walnut Street. A rain date of December 15 has been allotted in case of unfavorable weather conditions.

Met-Ed acknowledges the inconvenience caused these planned outages, but they are crucial to ensure that necessary work is completed safely. The company advises customers to make necessary arrangements to minimize any disruptions during the outage periods.