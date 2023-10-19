The Influence of Social Media in Political Engagement: Lessons from Argentina’s Recent Elections

Social media has become an influential platform for shaping political engagement, particularly among younger generations. The rise of far-right candidates in the United States and Brazil has highlighted the significant role of online misinformation in political battles. The August 13 primary elections in Argentina disrupted the established bipartisan system, raising questions about the impact of the digital landscape.

A study Context analyzed the circulation of fake news during Argentina’s recent elections and found that narratives challenging established rights and democratic norms had a significant impact on election outcomes. These messages attracted followers and amplified certain ideas, indicating the power of online misinformation.

Javier Milei’s Liberty Advances party, often compared to Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, effectively utilized online political advertising. An investigation Civic Compass revealed that Milei’s party did not pay for advertising through their verified accounts. However, their followers and collaborators produced a continuous stream of ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, both organically and through paid campaigns.

The challenges posed this online political engagement are threefold. Firstly, the mobilization of anti-establishment, populist politicians on social media disrupts citizens’ engagement with traditional political systems. Secondly, there is a need for transparent regulation of digital campaigns, including private contributions facilitated algorithms and electoral products offered digital platforms. Auditing these processes and regulating campaign financing are critical. Lastly, political institutions must address the needs of citizens and find ways to preserve freedom of expression while fostering a less divisive public debate.

Political parties, civil society, and the media have a crucial role to play in reflecting on their mistakes and successes, rethinking their roles, and preparing to confront the changes reshaping the political system. As Argentina approaches 40 years of democratic rule, these elections offer an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to human rights and public policies that improve everyone’s lives, even in the digital realm.

Sources:

– Cecilia Galván, political scientist professor at the University of Buenos Aires, and part of the Civic Compass research team.

– Gabriela Hadid, Latin America director for Luminate, and holds a master’s degree in political science from Georgetown University, as well as degrees in sociology and political science from the University of Buenos Aires.