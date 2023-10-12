Power Couple Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako Launch Joint Instagram Account

Daria Kasatkina, currently ranked world No. 12 in tennis, and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, a former figure skating champion, have unveiled their new joint Instagram account. The couple, already popular on YouTube with their channel Zabiiako & Kasatkina, will now provide even more behind-the-scenes content on their social media platform.

Their first posts on Instagram feature highlights from their recent trip to Japan and China. Kasatkina participated in the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo as part of the Asian Swing. Their experiences in Japan were explored in detail in a 69-minute episode of their YouTube vlog.

During the trip, Zabiiako expressed her excitement at visiting Japan after a long time, describing it as stepping into “another world.” The couple documented their adventures, such as visiting a controversial “owl” cafe, searching for Bulbasaur in a Pokemon store, and playing claw games at an arcade.

In addition to their own experiences, Kasatkina and Zabiiako had notable cameos from fellow tennis players Elena Rybakina, Anna Kalinskaya, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Pavlyuchenkova even shared some funny tips for overcoming jet lag during her practice sessions in Tokyo.

The joint Instagram account, with the handle @zabiiako_kasatkina, promises to provide fans with more insights into the couple’s off-court life and their travels while competing on the WTA Tour.

