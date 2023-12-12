Georgia Power Company Issues $15 Million Margin Refund to Customers

In a remarkable move, the Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) announced that over 200,000 Georgians will receive a portion of a $15 million margin refund this month. This margin refund check, which is a result of left-over revenues after the company’s expenses are fully paid, demonstrates the company’s commitment to prioritizing member service over profits.

Since its establishment in 1938, Jackson EMC has returned a total of $204 million to its customers in margin refunds. Rodney Chandler, Chairman of the Jackson EMC Board of Directors, emphasized the significance of surpassing the $200 million mark this year, stating, “Crossing the $200 million mark in returned margin refunds this year shows Jackson EMC’s long history of keeping the cooperative financially strong to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable electricity for its members.”

The margin refund checks scheduled for December will benefit long-term and newer members of the electric co-op. Those who received their electric service from Jackson EMC in 1996, 1997, 1998, and/or 2022 will be eligible for refunds. The monetary amount of each refund check will be based on the member’s payment for service during those specified years.

It is important to note that the margin refund check received in December may differ from the calculated capital credit amount for a particular year, as the board of directors determines when to retire capital credits. Customers seeking more information about the margin refunds can contact Jackson EMC directly at 1-888-228-9166.

This initiative Jackson EMC not only showcases their commitment to customer satisfaction but also serves as an example for other power companies to prioritize member service and find innovative ways to provide financial relief to their customers.