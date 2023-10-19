Fed Chairman Powell’s Speech Raises Markets’ Concerns

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at the Economic Club of New York is causing nervousness in the markets, as investors speculate whether he will adopt a hawkish tone. Recent U.S. economic data has indicated strength in the economy, leading some to believe that the Fed may be close to ending its rate-hiking cycle. However, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams has taken a more hawkish stance, suggesting that rates may need to stay higher for longer to rein in inflation.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield surged to its highest level since 2007, and this has prompted a pause on rate hikes for November, according to Investing’s Fed Rate Monitor Tool. The odds of a rate hike in December have also increased significantly. As a result, U.S. stock futures traded lower, with investors exiting riskier assets.

In addition to Powell’s speech, economic data to be released include weekly jobless claims, existing home sales for September, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for October. The quarterly earnings season also continues, with results expected from companies such as American Airlines, AT&T, Philip Morris, and Blackstone.

Two notable earnings reports came from Netflix and Tesla. Netflix exceeded expectations with a strong increase in paid subscribers, particularly in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Tesla, on the other hand, disappointed with its quarterly results due to the impact of recent electric vehicle price cuts on margins.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell after a sharp increase in the previous session. Concerns over disruptions to global supplies due to the Israel-Hamas conflict and a larger-than-expected inventory draw in the U.S. had driven prices up. However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has shown no signs of taking immediate action in response to Iran’s call for an oil embargo on Israel. Additionally, a deal between the Venezuelan government and the country’s political opposition may allow Venezuela’s oil flows to reenter the global market after years of sanctions.

Overall, markets are paying close attention to Powell’s speech and other economic data releases, as they seek insight into the future direction of interest rates and potential impacts on various sectors.