Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Set to Speak at Economic Club of New York

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will take the stage at the Economic Club of New York today, with investors anxiously awaiting his remarks. There are concerns that Powell may adopt a hawkish tone after recent data has indicated strength in the U.S. economy. While the Fed has signaled a potential end to its rate-hiking cycle, rising yields have helped cool the economy tightening credit. However, the labor market remains strong and inflation stubborn, prompting New York Federal Reserve President John Williams to take a more hawkish stance. He stated that interest rates will likely stay higher for a longer period to rein in inflation.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007, trading past 4.9% on Wednesday. Markets have already priced in a pause on rate hikes for November, but the odds of a December rate hike have increased to 40%. This has led to a decline in U.S. stock futures as investors move away from riskier assets.

Powell’s speech comes amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East and concerns over elevated bond yields. Investors are fearful of another rate increase in December. In addition, there will be economic data releases including weekly jobless claims, existing home sales for September, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for October.

I.e. Jerome Powell will address the Economic Club of New York today. Markets are eager to hear his perspective on the state of the U.S. economy. Fed policymakers have suggested that the central bank may be approaching the end of its rate-hiking cycle, but recent data has indicated a strong labor market and sticky inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has surged to its highest level since 2007. While a pause on rate hikes for November is anticipated, there is speculation of a December rate hike. U.S. stock futures fell, reflecting investors’ shift away from risky assets. Powell’s speech will take place against the backdrop of escalating Middle East tensions and concerns over elevated bond yields.