New Mobile App Warning: WeChat Linked to Privacy Concerns

The National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NÚKIB) in the Czech Republic has issued a warning about the popular mobile app WeChat, citing potential privacy risks associated with its use. While not as widely used as TikTok, WeChat still boasts approximately 1.3 billion active users worldwide, particularly in China and countries with significant Chinese communities.

The NÚKIB recommends that individuals who need to use WeChat should consider installing the app on a separate device from the one they regularly use for their personal accounts and data. If this is not feasible, users should limit their WeChat usage to essential tasks and only grant the app permissions necessary for its functioning.

The agency’s director, Lukáš Kintr, noted that the warning was based on both internal analyses and information provided domestic and international partners. Unlike TikTok, which prompted a warning, the lower number of WeChat users led the NÚKIB to issue only an advisory in this case.

WeChat is a mobile app and social network developed and operated Tencent, headquartered in Shenzhen, China. According to information verified the NÚKIB, Tencent has close ties to the Chinese government and the Communist Party. The concerns surrounding WeChat mirror those associated with the use of TikTok, a mobile app developed the Chinese company ByteDance, which the NÚKIB warned about in March of this year.

It is worth noting that both India and certain US states have already banned WeChat. Additionally, the Netherlands issued recommendations urging government employees not to use apps originating from countries engaging in offensive cyber operations against the state. Furthermore, Canada plans to prohibit the use of the app on government devices starting in 2023.

It is crucial for users to be aware of the potential risks when using WeChat, especially considering its extensive functionalities and the sensitive data it may collect. By following NÚKIB’s recommendations, individuals can minimize the threat of their data being misused or exploited.