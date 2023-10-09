ICO Raises Concerns Over Snapchat’s “My AI” Chatbot

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the UK’s data privacy watchdog, has suggested that Snapchat’s chatbot powered ChatGPT may have been launched too hastily. According to the ICO’s assessment published on October 6th, Snapchat failed to properly evaluate the privacy risks to its millions of users before offering the “My AI” chatbot functionality. The ICO expresses particular concern about the protection of data, especially that of minors who make up a significant portion of Snapchat’s user base.

Before introducing the chatbot feature, which is powered OpenAI’s GPT technology, Snapchat should have conducted a thorough risk assessment according to the ICO. The ICO’s statement does not provide specific details about what may have been inadequately evaluated or protected. Questions raised include whether too much data is being collected from minors and whether stronger safeguards are needed for obtaining consent from underage users.

The ICO’s assessment is currently preliminary, and Snapchat has until October 27th to respond. If the ICO finds the company’s responses unsatisfactory, it could issue a final opinion that requires Snapchat to “cease processing data relating to ‘My AI’.” Consequently, Snapchat would not be able to offer the “My AI” feature to its UK users until proper risk assessments are conducted. Additionally, Snapchat may face a hefty fine of up to 4% of its global annual revenue.

Responding to the ICO’s statement, Snapchat stated that the opinion is under review. The company claims that “My AI” underwent a rigorous legal and privacy review prior to its release and it will continue to work with the ICO to ensure compliance with risk assessment procedures. The ICO emphasizes that AI developers have an obligation to consider both the risks and benefits associated with their technologies.

Since its launch, “My AI” has faced numerous criticisms, including its intrusive nature and its gathering of extensive personal information, such as location data. Additionally, Snapchat has been scrutinized for its efforts to remove accounts of users under the age of 13. In comparison to platforms like TikTok, which invalidates thousands of accounts each month, Snapchat reportedly invalidates only a handful. The chatbot has also been criticized for providing incorrect answers or inappropriate advice.

Sources:

– ICO’s assessment issued on October 6th, 2023