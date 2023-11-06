Unlocking the Power of Employee Advocacy on LinkedIn

Did you know that 98% of your employees use social media, and 77% of them are active even during work hours? However, only 3% of employees share content related to their company. This underutilized potential can be transformed into a powerful tool for promoting your business through an Employee Advocacy program on LinkedIn.

What is Employee Advocacy?

Employee Advocacy is a strategy that encourages employees to become brand ambassadors on social media platforms, such as LinkedIn. It harnesses the power of your employees’ personal influence to boost your employer brand.

Why is Employee Advocacy important?

Your employees are the first influencers of your brand. Capitalizing on their personal influence can greatly enhance your employer brand.

Benefits of Employee Advocacy:

1. Credibility and Brand Awareness: Messages shared individuals are perceived as more authentic, strengthening brand credibility and awareness.

2. Enhanced Engagement and Talent Retention: Sharing experiences makes employees valuable ambassadors for attracting future talents and showcasing your company culture. Employee Advocacy fosters a sense of belonging and engagement.

3. Shortened Sales Cycle and Improved Customer Relationships: Employees who speak positively about your company accelerate the decision-making process of potential customers, resulting in a shorter sales cycle. Moreover, employees acting as informal points of contact strengthen customer loyalty.

4. Talent Attraction and Thought Leadership: A positive and less corporate image attracts high-quality candidates, while sharing relevant content establishes your company as an industry authority.

How to involve employees in an Employee Advocacy campaign on LinkedIn?

Implementing an Employee Advocacy strategy goes beyond simple likes, comments, or shares from your employees. It involves leveraging their personal networks and creating authentic content.

1. Enhance Employees’ Personal Branding: Employees often hesitate to participate due to a lack of presence and an unoptimized LinkedIn profile. Highlight the personal benefits they can gain from active participation.

2. Demonstrate Mutual Benefits: Show employees how they will benefit from the program through profile optimization, understanding LinkedIn, regular posting, interactions, and private discussions.

3. Enhance Credibility and Expertise: Positioning employees as experts in a specific field through the program increases their reputation and credibility, motivating their active involvement.

4. Build Trust and Engagement within the Company: External visibility and recognition result in greater confidence in their roles within the company, strengthening their personal brand.

Ensuring the Success of an Employee Advocacy Program on LinkedIn

To ensure the success of your Employee Advocacy program on LinkedIn, clear objectives and expectations must be documented.

Why document the objectives?

Clear documentation helps employees understand their level of engagement in the initiative, contributing to its success.

How to choose employee ambassadors?

Choosing the right ambassadors is crucial for the success of your Employee Advocacy strategy.

Identification and Selection:

Identify employees who are not only active on LinkedIn but also willing to communicate. They should have a strong personal branding that aligns with your company values. Analyze their Social Selling Index to assess their proficiency with LinkedIn’s algorithm.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Assign a program manager responsible for overseeing the program. This individual should assist employees in optimizing their profiles, mastering LinkedIn basics, and developing personalized content strategies.

Providing Resources:

Create written and video training modules focused on personal branding and LinkedIn best practices.

Editorial Calendar and Selected Content:

Provide weekly suggestions for an editorial calendar, carefully curated content, and educational articles.

Workshops and Meetings:

Organize workshops, brainstorming sessions, and one-on-one meetings to discuss content strategies.

The Importance of Personalization in Your Program

One key aspect of an effective Employee Advocacy program is personalization. Collaborate closely with ambassadors to align content guidelines and establish strategic content directions.

With an Employee Advocacy program on LinkedIn, you have the opportunity to unlock the potential of your employees and turn them into powerful brand ambassadors. Start leveraging their influence and expanding your brand’s reach today.

