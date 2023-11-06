The Power of Employee Advocacy: Harnessing the Influence of Your Team

Did you know that 98% of your employees are active on social media, with 77% even using it during work hours? Surprisingly, only 3% of employees share content related to their own company. Yet, with an Employee Advocacy program, you can transform each member of your team into a brand ambassador on platforms like LinkedIn!

Your employees are the primary influencers of your brand. So why not capitalize on their personal influence to boost your employer brand?

Employee Advocacy: Definition and Benefits

Employee Advocacy, also known as “promotion employees,” is a strategy that encourages your employees to become brand ambassadors on social media, such as LinkedIn.

If your employees are already sharing articles about your company on their own initiative, that’s a good start. But imagine the potential if you orchestrate this effort! A well-structured Employee Advocacy program can propel this organic influence to unprecedented heights.

It’s not just a trend; it’s a strategy. A well-executed program empowers your employees to become authentic and powerful messengers of your brand.

Your employees have their own unique networks, often different from yours. By transforming them into ambassadors, you exponentially increase your reach.

● Credibility + Strengthening Brand Awareness

Messages shared individuals are perceived as more authentic than those coming directly from a brand.

● Enhanced Engagement + Talent Retention

By sharing their experiences, employees become true advocates for future talent and testify to your company’s culture. Employee Advocacy strengthens the sense of belonging and engagement within the company.

● Shortened Sales Cycle + Improved Customer Relationships

Employees who speak positively about your company accelerate the decision-making process of prospects, shortening your sales cycle. Bonus: serving as informal points of contact, employees enhance customer loyalty to your brand.

● Talent Attraction and Positioning as an Expert

A positive and less corporate image attracts quality candidates, and sharing relevant content establishes your company as an authority in its industry.

Who better than your employees to testify to the culture and opportunities within your company?

How to Involve Employees in a LinkedIn Employee Advocacy Campaign?

An Employee Advocacy strategy goes beyond simple likes, comments, or shares of company posts from your employees.

Remember that your employees have their own network on LinkedIn, a network that will not respond well to impersonal content.

1. Value Employees’ Personal Branding

One major obstacle to employee engagement in an Employee Advocacy program is often their limited presence on LinkedIn and an under-optimized personal profile.

Some employees may even think that this task falls solely on the shoulders of marketing or communication teams!

It is up to you to convince them otherwise. Highlight the personal benefits they can gain from actively participating in this program.

2. Demonstrate Mutual Benefits

Crucially, you need to show employees that they are the primary beneficiaries of this program. From profile revamping, to understanding LinkedIn, to regular posts, interactions, and private discussions, their benefits will be undeniable.

3. Enhance Their Credibility and Expertise

If your employees succeed in positioning themselves as experts in a specific field through your program, their reputation and credibility will be indisputable. This is a significant source of motivation, isn’t it?

4. Increase Trust and Engagement Within the Company

This external visibility and recognition also translate into greater trust in their role within the company, reinforcing their personal brand.

Why Document the Objectives of Your Employee Advocacy Campaign?

To ensure the success of your Employee Advocacy program on LinkedIn, it is essential to clearly define the requirements and expectations for your employees.

Detailed documentation allows everyone to understand their level of involvement in the initiative.

Some suggested objectives could include:

● Being active on LinkedIn for at least one quarter

● Publishing 2-3 times a week

● Engaging with people who comment on company posts

● Actively engaging with other LinkedIn users

● Agreeing to promote company content

How to Choose Employee Ambassadors?

To ensure the success of your Employee Advocacy strategy, it is crucial to choose your ambassadors wisely.

Identification and Selection of Candidates

Identify employees who are not only active on LinkedIn but also willing to communicate. They should also have a strong personal brand aligned with your company’s values.

Analyze their Social Selling Index as well: a high score indicates that they have a better understanding of LinkedIn’s algorithm than the average user.

Roles and Responsibilities

At this stage, you need to choose a program manager who will oversee the program with responsibilities such as:

● Helping employees optimize their profiles and master the basics of LinkedIn

● Developing each employee’s personal strategy detailing key content to share

Customizing the strategy with a program reference

The role of the program reference is crucial: they closely collaborate with employees to establish guidelines for content to be promoted.

As a pillar of support, they assist in determining strategic content directions.

Provision of Resources

Create written and video training modules focused on personal branding and adopting best practices on LinkedIn.

Editorial Calendar and Selected Content

Provide weekly suggestions for an editorial calendar, carefully selected content, or educational articles.

Workshops and Meetings

Organize training workshops, brainstorming sessions, and individual meetings to discuss content strategies.

The Importance of Personalization in Your Program