Elon Musk Expanding Twitter: A Futuristic Super-App in the Making?

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, continues to push the boundaries of his social media platform, Twitter, with a vision to transform it into a “super-app.” Building on his previous statement about creating a versatile application similar to China’s WeChat, Musk is now setting his sights on LinkedIn and YouTube, two prominent web platforms.

Already, Twitter has undergone transformative changes in the past year. Musk recently met with Twitter’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, and referred to LinkedIn and YouTube as “future competitors.” However, this was not a surprising revelation, as Twitter had already introduced job listings on verified company profiles last August, aiming to become a “cool alternative” to LinkedIn.

In terms of video content, Twitter has also undergone significant transformations. Premium accounts can now publish three-hour videos in 720p or two-hour videos in 1080p. Short vertical videos, reminiscent of TikTok and YouTube Shorts, are now being emphasized and are expected to evolve further in the coming months.

However, Musk’s ultimate objective for Twitter extends beyond merely challenging platforms like LinkedIn and YouTube. He envisions turning it into a comprehensive super-app, providing users with a one-stop solution for their digital needs. To achieve this, Musk has plans to develop a payment platform encompassing an individual’s entire financial life. In essence, users would no longer require traditional banking services, as Twitter aims to become their financial hub. This ambitious feature is expected to be implemented the end of 2024.

During the aforementioned meeting, Elon Musk and his Twitter executives also discussed the possibility of launching an in-house news agency called XWire. Considering Musk’s history of controversial interactions with journalists and his efforts to reduce the visibility of tweets containing external links, this rumored project does not come as a surprise.

With Elon Musk’s relentless pursuit of innovation, Twitter’s evolution into a super-app with integrated payment features and a potential news agency could redefine the social media landscape. As we eagerly anticipate these advancements, one question remains – is Elon Musk shaping a futuristic digital ecosystem, or is this another audacious dream? Only time will tell.

FAQ

What is Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter?

Elon Musk aims to transform Twitter into a versatile super-app, providing a comprehensive solution for users’ digital needs.

Which platforms does Elon Musk consider as future competitors for Twitter?

Elon Musk views LinkedIn and YouTube as potential competitors to Twitter in terms of specialized platforms on the web.

What changes have already been made to Twitter?

Twitter has introduced job listings on verified company profiles and expanded video capabilities, including support for long-form and vertical videos.

What additional features does Elon Musk plan to introduce to Twitter?

Elon Musk intends to develop Twitter into a payment platform that encompasses an individual’s entire financial life. He has also discussed the possibility of launching an in-house news agency named XWire.

When can we expect these new features to be implemented?

The payment platform integration is projected to be completed the end of 2024, while the launch of the news agency, XWire, remains a potential future development.