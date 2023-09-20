A 34-year-old man from Pottsville, Pennsylvania, named Brandon Boyer, has pleaded guilty to hacking into the Snapchat accounts of multiple women in order to steal private explicit photographs. Boyer, who used the pseudonym CentreCountyImagez on the Kik messaging app, admitted to one felony count of obtaining information from protected computers in a federal courtroom in Scranton.

Boyer’s identity was discovered investigators who traced Venmo payments made to CentreCountyImagez back to Boyer’s bank account. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey St. John revealed that Boyer used various phishing tactics to access the Snapchat accounts of numerous women between February 2020 and February 2022. He would then sell these private photographs to men he encountered on anonymous online message boards.

It is important to note that there is no evidence indicating Boyer accessed the accounts of minors. Two individuals who paid Boyer for these explicit photos, one from Louisville, Kentucky, and another from Pittsburgh, provided statements to federal investigators.

During the court hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion questioned Boyer about his knowledge of the illegality of his actions. Initially, Boyer claimed that he did not believe his actions were illegal, but he quickly corrected himself when he acknowledged that his use of a fake name online indicated that he knew it was wrong.

Boyer, who works as a registry specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, faces a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

It is important to note that the judge did not restrict Boyer’s internet access but warned him against using the Kik app or engaging with illicit content online.

Sources:

– Title: Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Hacking Snapchat Accounts for Explicit Photos – The Times-Tribune

– Definition: Phishing – The fraudulent practice of sending emails or messages pretending to be from reputable organizations to obtain personal information such as passwords and credit card details, typically through a link to a fake website.

– Definition: Felony – A serious crime, typically punishable more than one year of imprisonment.

– Definition: Supervised Release – A period of post-prison supervision during which an individual must comply with certain conditions set the court or parole board.