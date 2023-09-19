Man Pleads Guilty to Hacking and Selling Nude Photos of Women

Brandon B. Boyer, a 34-year-old resident of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to computer hacking offenses involving the unauthorized access of protected computers. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Boyer admitted to illegally accessing the computers of numerous adult female victims over a two-year period from February 2020 to February 2022.

Boyer’s criminal activities involved searching for and obtaining nude photographs of the victims, which he would then sell for profit. The illegal access to the victims’ computers was done through their Snapchat accounts. Clients paid Boyer to break into these accounts and retrieve the explicit images.

Using an app that allowed him to send text messages posing as a representative from Snapchat, Boyer engaged in phishing tactics to deceive the victims into changing their passwords and providing him with the verification codes. These tactics effectively granted Boyer unauthorized access to the victims’ accounts.

The monetary loss resulting from Boyer’s actions is estimated to be between $40,000 and $95,000. The case was investigated the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Philadelphia Division. U.S. Attorney Jeffery St John is prosecuting the case.

Boyer now faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a term of supervised release, and a fine under federal law. The exact sentence will be determined United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, who will consider the relevant federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Definitions:

– Computer hacking: Unauthorized access to computer systems or networks in order to gain information, commit fraud, or carry out malicious activities.

– Protected computers: Computers that are safeguarded against unauthorized access or data breaches.

– Snapchat: A multimedia messaging app used to share photos, videos, and messages, known for its temporary nature of content.

Sources: The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Philadelphia Division.