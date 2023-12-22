Missing WhatsApp Messages Between Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson Raise Concerns

The recent revelation Penny Mordaunt that her WhatsApp messages with Boris Johnson have gone missing has sparked a wave of concern. Penny, in her written statement to the Covid inquiry, disclosed that she had discovered the disappearance of the messages while reviewing the government’s handling of care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exact reason for the disappearance remains unknown.

The news quickly went viral, with netizens expressing their reactions on social media platform X. One user remarked on the potential implications of deliberate misconduct Johnson and other officials. The public’s concern is further amplified the fact that recovering these 5,000 messages is expected to be a challenging task.

Penny Mordaunt had previously attempted to address the issue with Boris Johnson’s chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, but her requests were repeatedly rejected. It was later suggested to her that a security breach might have led to the deletion of the messages the Prime Minister himself. However, this was only speculation from the No 10 security team and did not explain why some messages were missing while others were not.

While Boris Johnson denied deleting any messages on his side, he did acknowledge the potential existence of a technical problem. The missing messages were exchanged between January and June 2020.

Transparency International UK has issued a warning to other ministers in light of this incident. The organization emphasizes the need for transparency in all official communications and highlights the impact of restricted access to messages on effective scrutiny and public accountability. Deleting conversations alone undermines officials’ accountability to the public.

The disappearance of these WhatsApp messages raises concerns about the preservation of crucial communication between government officials. As the Covid inquiry progresses, the need for a comprehensive and transparent record of these conversations becomes increasingly apparent.